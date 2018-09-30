SRTA completes 1328 parking areas for mosques at Sharjah

Since the beginning of this year, the Authority has completed its plan to develop the infrastructure of the mosques. An estimated cost of 1.2 million dirhams has been put in place to complete some of the positions and roads of the mosques.

Eng. Fatima Al Katbi added that it has also started the preparations for other mosques at a cost of approximately 1.5 million dirhams. Rainwater drainage networks and integrated lighting systems for mosques have been established in addition to the accompanying services. These positions will regulate traffic and prevent random parking. Mosques which may cause distortion of the overall appearance.

Al Katbi pointed out that these positions and all road projects and infrastructure development carried out by the Authority are carried out according to best practices and the highest international standards, in line with the urban development and population growth in the Emirate.