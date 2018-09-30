SEWA organises GIS 2018 Day

The forum aims to benefit from the potential of the geospatial systems and spatial information to support digital transformation.

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) has announced the launch of the Excellence Center in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), which will highlight the Authority’s services and performance.

The Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) revealed the winners’ names of the best university research projects, which were organised by the Authority in the field of geographic information systems.

His Excellency Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority attaches great importance to geographic information systems, aiming to improve the quality and efficiency of its services in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He explained that the aim of organising this forum is to benefit from the experiences of the participating parties, exchange experiences and review SEWA’s experiences in this field.

He also welcomed the cooperation with all government agencies in the Emirate of Sharjah in particular, as well as government agencies in the UAE in general to develop GIS work.