Sharjah Youth parliament launches its promotional campaign

The program aims at training young people and girls in the age group 13 to 16 years on the basics of parliamentary work in accordance with the principles and principles of the Shura, to enable them to participate effectively in line with the comprehensive development process-taking place in the UAE.

The Sharjah Youth Shura, whose first session was launched in 2005, is under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Chairperson of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, one of the most important parliamentary youth experiences, which completes the march of the parliament Council of Sharjah Children.

Fatima Mashrabek, Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sharjah Youth Consultative Council, said that this promotion comes within the framework of preparations for the seventh session of the program, scheduled for October 7.

Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sharjah Youth Consultative Council, said that Sharjah Youth parliament was launched more than 10 years ago, based on the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife to adopt and empower young people to lead the community.