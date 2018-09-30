Launching Promotional Campaign for Sharjah Youth Parliament

The campaign, which will run until the 4th of October 2018, will announce the details of seventh cycle of the Shoora program. The Shoora, or parliament, program aims to train young men and young ladies aged thirteen to sixteen on the basics of parliamentary work in accordance with Shoora principles, thus enabling them to participate effectively in the comprehensive journey of development witnessed by the UAE.

The Sharjah Youth Parliament was first launched in 2005, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators. The Sharjah Youth Parliament is one of the most important youth parliamentary experiences, and it complements the Shoora Children Council, which was established in 1997, as Their Highnesses were keen to promote youth participation in public life, and to prepare them to play their role in serving the country and leading the nation's future.

Fatima Mohammed Musharbek, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the Sharjah Youth Parliament, commented that this promotional campaign comes within the framework of preparations for the program’s seventh cycle, scheduled to take place on October 7th under the slogan "Community Service is Leadership." The slogan embodies the role of young people, as tomorrow’s leaders and the hope of the future, in serving their society and engaging with their country’s issues. Adding that it is important to nurture our youth, to involve them in the development process, and to qualify them to hold leadership positions in the future.

On her part, Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee of Sharjah Youth Council, commented; “the Sharjah Youth Parliament was launched over ten years ago, emanating from the wise vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, which focuses on adopting the views of youth and empowering them to drive societal impact. The parliament has been highly fruitful in all its former cycles, and has become a source of great pride."

She went on to add; "having celebrated the graduation of parliament members from the six previous cycles of the Shoora program, we are now preparing to launch the seventh cycle. We have pinned our hopes on the ideas, energies and aspirations of our youth, and our priority is to quality them for future roles in the country’s Federal National Council and the Sharjah Advisory Council, as we walk them through the path of empowerment and influence."

The aim of the promotional campaign is to raise awareness amongst the targeted group of young men and young ladies, and to acquaint them with the goals and principles of the Sharjah Youth Parliament, this in addition to introducing students to nomination and election conditions and processes, which will be done online at www.alshoorasharjah.ae.

The campaign also aims to raise awareness on the rights and duties of elected members, and to highlight the parliament's journey since it was first launched in 2005 up to its present cycle, as the best parliamentary experience in the Arab world.

Several committees have been formed for this purpose. They include employees from both Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, and the committees have been entrusted with conducting field visits to the schools of targeted students, and some Sharjah institutions, to promote the Shoora program.

The campaign covers visits to both public and private elementary schools in the second cycle, and secondary education schools for boys and girls, as well as Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, and Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation. The objective is to present the idea of the Shoora program and its goals, to explain nomination and election conditions and processes, and to respond to student questions.

The promotional campaign also includes installing billboards in Sharjah’s streets and main roads to motivate youth to participate in this democratic experience, where they can express their views, and discuss community issues with senior officials, based on the foundations of freedom and democracy.