Al Zubarah Council in Khorfakkan approves programme on its agenda

Sharjah 24: Al Zubarah District Council, affiliated to Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs (DSVA) in Sharjah, at a meeting chaired by Mohammed Ahmed Al-Ghawi Al-Naqbi, Chairman of the Council, approved the program of its future activities and the topics on its agenda.
During the meeting, the attendees have stressed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to build cohesive societies.
The meeting was attended by a number of dignitaries.