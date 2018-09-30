Exemption of elderly and disabled persons from payment of public transport fares

The initiative comes in line with the wise directives and constant efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to prepare the emirate truly to join Global Network for Age-friendly Cities.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Yousef Sulaiman Al Hammadi, Director of Purchase and Administrative services at SRTA, and the General Coordinator of the Committee for Sharjah's Membership in the Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities, has praised Sharjah’s recognition as ‘Accessible City for Physically Disabled’ by the World Federation of the Disabled.

He has further lauded this achievement, which is added to the emirate’s journey of inclusive progress and empowerment, praising the continuous efforts of a number of Sharjah government institutions and departments, which enable the Emirate to become the Arab world's first age-friendly city.