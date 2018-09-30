Shamsa Al Naqbi: My win at Arab Reading Challenge a present to Sharjah Ruler

  • Sunday 30, September 2018 in 1:16 PM
Sharjah24: Emirati teenager Shamsa Al Naqbi, who read 300 books over the last six years, won the national competition of the third Arab Reading Challenge presented her first place to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.
Al Naqbi, 17, a student at Um Omara Secondary School in KhorFakkan, also a poet and theatre director, was selected from 12 contestants in 10 final spots for her confidence, critical thinking, problem solving, variety of books she read, comprehension of text, and ability to communicate accurately in Arabic.
 
The top 10 were narrowed down from 351,000 participants across 1,245 public and private schools in the country.
 
In a statement to "Sharjah 24", Al Naqbi wished the success to all participants, stressing that it will continue to achieve more successes.