Shamsa Al Naqbi: My win at Arab Reading Challenge a present to Sharjah Ruler

Al Naqbi, 17, a student at Um Omara Secondary School in KhorFakkan, also a poet and theatre director, was selected from 12 contestants in 10 final spots for her confidence, critical thinking, problem solving, variety of books she read, comprehension of text, and ability to communicate accurately in Arabic.

The top 10 were narrowed down from 351,000 participants across 1,245 public and private schools in the country.

In a statement to "Sharjah 24", Al Naqbi wished the success to all participants, stressing that it will continue to achieve more successes.