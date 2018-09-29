Thabet Al Tarifi: New "Africa Hall" continues its enlightenment role from Sharjah

Al Tarifi expressed his happiness and pride in the opening of the new Africa Hall to carry out its cultural and enlightenment activities, which began in 1976, and to continue its vital role in supporting the Cultural Project of Sharjah, the incubator of the Arab and Islamic cultures from which cultural enlightenment is disseminated to the entire region, under the first patron of culture and the holder of the torch of enlightenment, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He added that the Africa Hall, in its new look, will be a strong addition to the many cultural edifices that Sharjah boasts, such as the Culture Palace and Cultural Centers, which host many theatrical performances, seminars, symposia and poetry evenings, and attract the symbols and icons of culture and literature from all over the Arab world.