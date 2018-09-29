Sharjah Municipality celebrates Arab Agriculture Day

The SM’s celebration of the event aims to highlight the importance of agriculture in achieving sustainable development and spreading awareness among the community members through modern and smart agricultural methods.

The events included exhibitions, educational seminars and workshops, recreational competition and distribution of agricultural seedlings, awareness leaflets and others.

Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of the Sharjah Municipality, said that choosing the slogan "Smart agriculture is a better future for Arab agriculture and conservation of natural resources" to celebrate Arab Agriculture Day this year, comes in line with the municipality's strategy to preserve and sustain natural resources, using modern irrigation technology and raising the efficiency of agricultural resources, in keeping with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his growing interest in agriculture and greening.

Al Tarifi added that the Municipality was the first to adopt artificial intelligence techniques in the greening and landscaping of the city by launching the first government smart irrigation project in May, to keep abreast of world approaches toward the adoption of smart agriculture, development of sustainable agricultural practices, reduction of expenditures, creation of a better future for productive agriculture in our Arab region, and provision of a safe and pollution-free environment.