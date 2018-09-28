Sharjah Police receives a delegation from SEDD

Welcoming the delegation, Colonel Afsan stressed Sharjah Police Command’s keenness to extend the bridges of cooperation and communication with all civil bodies to push forward the wheel of development.
An introductory presentation was watched by the delegation demonstrating the most important electronic services of Sharjah Police, that are consistent with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior in enhancing customer satisfaction with delivered services, during the meeting which was attended by several police officers and members of the SEDD delegation.
In conclusion, the delegation thanked the Sharjah Police for the warm reception, stressing the continued cooperation between the two sides to exchange experiences and knowledge that benefit society.