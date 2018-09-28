During the reception Sharjah Police receives a delegation from SEDD Sharjah 24: Within the framework of enhancing cooperation between the public bodies and institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, Colonel Nasser bin Afsan, Director of the Department of Electronic Services and Communications at Sharjah Police, Friday, received a delegation from the Sharjah Department of Economic Development headed by Mai Rashed Al Omran, Director of Central Archives Office, to learn about the e- archiving and correspondences systems of Sharjah Police. Welcoming the delegation, Colonel Afsan stressed Sharjah Police Command’s keenness to extend the bridges of cooperation and communication with all civil bodies to push forward the wheel of development An introductory presentation was watched by the delegation demonstrating the most important electronic services of Sharjah Police, that are consistent with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior in enhancing customer satisfaction with delivered services, during the meeting which was attended by several police officers and members of the SEDD delegation. In conclusion, the delegation thanked the Sharjah Police for the warm reception, stressing the continued cooperation between the two sides to exchange experiences and knowledge that benefit society.

Welcoming the delegation, Colonel Afsan stressed Sharjah Police Command’s keenness to extend the bridges of cooperation and communication with all civil bodies to push forward the wheel of development.

An introductory presentation was watched by the delegation demonstrating the most important electronic services of Sharjah Police, that are consistent with the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior in enhancing customer satisfaction with delivered services, during the meeting which was attended by several police officers and members of the SEDD delegation.

In conclusion, the delegation thanked the Sharjah Police for the warm reception, stressing the continued cooperation between the two sides to exchange experiences and knowledge that benefit society.