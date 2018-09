In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Raisi said that the importance of the Arab Media Leaders Forum held in the Emirate of Sharjah lies in the development of future solutions and useful concepts for the local media of every country, or even in the Arab world.

Al Raisi added that focus should be place on the solution not the problem, wishing success to the forum and thanking the Sharjah Press Club of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau for organising the event.