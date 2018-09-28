Mohammed Al Qutaishat: AMLF an important platform to develop Arab media

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Qutaishat stated that the Commission’s participation in the Forum is part of its role to develop and organise media to keep abreast of the technological development in the field.

He added that his delegation’s participation in the Forum also stems from its desire to listen to experts and Arab media leaders to know where they reached and to benefit from the exchange of expertise, in light of the challenges and diversity of new and social media. He continued that the traditional media should enter this field and affect the public and readers as the professional media is the best capable of influencing the public opinion.