Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi chairs meeting of security inspection department

At the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi stressed the active role of the expert Abdul Salam Al Tarifi and his interest in the security aspect to achieve the interests of the country.

Reviewing the development plan of the department by Dr. Ahmed Adel Al-Ma'amari and the development tracks on all organisational units associated with the best international specifications and standards was also discussed at the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi, honoured Abdul Salam Al Tarifi, in recognition of his outstanding efforts and fruitful and constructive cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command.

Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi said that the honour reflects the extent of the leadership's interest in benefiting from the specialised expertise in all fields in order to serve the security work system and achieve the visions of the government.

The expert expressed his great pleasure in participating in the process of developing the security aspect and confirmed his readiness to cooperate fully with the leadership in all areas associated with his field of specialisation.