Laura Suleiman: Arab media leaders to develop and organise Journalistic work

In her exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Laura Suleiman underlined the importance of the Arab Media Leaders Forum in bringing together Arab media leaders who discussed the issues and challenges facing this sector, including freedom of press and the social responsibility of the media and media persons.

She added that the Forum focused on the role of electronic and social media in broadcasting news and social responsibility, declaring her support to freedom of expression and media, provided that responsible freedom, objectivity and accuracy are key components, because news is fast reaching the readers and the public and that the piece of news is similar to the bullet that once shot, it wouldn’t be taken back again, hence, journalists should bear the responsibility for what they publish.