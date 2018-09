In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of AMLF, Al Basri said that the Forum dealt with important and pivotal issues including the role of new media and the establishment of cooperation between traditional and new media, expressing hope that the Forum would come out with recommendations and ideas that serve national media.

Concluding his statement, Al Basri thanked the Forum’s organisers wishing them more progress. He also expressed happiness at being in the UAE.