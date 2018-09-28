Sami Al Nisf: Sharjah a role model for Ara media

Dr. Al Nisf hailed the great gathering at the Arab Media Leaders Forum pointing out that a sector in society can not be separated from another, and therefore, media sector should not ne blamed for slackness or inability to meet the challenges away from other sectors of society such as health, education, environment and others.

Dr. Al Nisf added, in an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” that " the media is the most influential on society, or even the most harmful, in the sense the unprofessional media can blow up entire countries as being witnessed in places in the Arab world.

He pointed out that these gatherings and meetings are obligatory and must be constantly intensified; stressing that Sharjah is a role model for Arab media.