Hussein Zain: AMLF in Sharjah contributes to development of thought

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Hussein Zein highlighted the importance of the Forum, saying: "We strive to meet with all parties involved in discussing our media matters, which contribute to the development of thought and cooperation among Arab media leaders”.

He added that a number of topics were discussed at the meeting, including the issue of platforms outside the media frameworks, which are not controlled by the official authorities governing the media sector, urging participants in the forum to develop legislations and the media code of honour in order to develop and improve the media process.

Hussein Zain affirmed that the Forum contributes to finding solutions to the problems and challenges facing the media sector through the exchange of ideas and visions.