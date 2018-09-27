Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi honours members of UAE Shooting Team

  • Thursday 27, September 2018 in 4:45 PM
Sharjah24: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, honoured the participants of the UAE Shooting team in the international tournament held in the Republic of Hungary and obtained advanced positions.
Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi stressed that this honuor is primarily due to thanking the members of the team for the results obtained during their international participation. It is also one of the constants of the Sharjah Police in honouring all those who provide and give in order to achieve successes that are being promoted in the UAE at International forums.
 
The honourees expressed their happiness for this honours, which is a motivation and challenge for them to get the best results in the upcoming competitions.