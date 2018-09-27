Sharjah Ruler receives Spanish Ambassador, Autonomous University of Madrid delegation

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the guest delegation and discussed with them the areas of cooperation and means of enhancing them, especially in the fields of knowledge, culture, education and research.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reviewed the scientific, cultural and intellectual components of the emirate of Sharjah and welcomed the cooperation with the specialised research and academic centers and coordination with them to implement joint projects in the future.

The delegation delivered a written invitation from the President of the Autonomous University of Madrid to attend the ceremony honouring His Highness and granting him an honourary doctorate, which will be determined later, in recognition of his outstanding efforts in serving the heritage and the effects of the Emirate of Sharjah and his many scientific research in the field of culture, languages and human civilisation.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah has accompanied the visiting Spanish delegation in an inspection tour throughout the Dr. Sultan Al-Qasimi Centre (Dara), identifying them with their treasures of knowledge, historical documents, geographical maps, important educational figures and literary sources, and cultural books form different languages.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Sabah Abboud Jassim, Director-General of Sharjah Archaeology Authority and members of the Spanish delegation.