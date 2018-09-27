Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi opens Shis Nursery

Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi and attendees toured into the nursery facilities, where they learned about the educational services they provide for children.

Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi has praised the huge service and development projects that are miraculously implemented in the mountainous area of Shis in Khorfakkan, stressing that the region now enjoys various service facilities.

The nursery, which costs a total of two million and one hundred thousand dirhams, accommodates about 40 children and receives newborns up to the age of 4 years. It includes classrooms and an activity room, a reception center and management offices, staff room and clinic, infant sleep room, IT department, and a playing area.