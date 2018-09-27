Technological and financial intelligence: Focus of SGG’s recent guiding workshops

Focusing on non-traditional educational approaches of teaching young learners, the first workshop called ‘App Inventor 1’ was an introductory lesson into the world of app development where its 15 participants familiarised themselves with the details of basic technology that they use every day and understand how to create their own game app compatible with android devices.

The ultimate goal of this workshop was to enhance the developing skills of its participants, and ended with them learning how to download these apps onto smart devices.

The second workshop was titled ‘Make to Invest’, and was an excellent project for the Guides (12-15 years) to walk into the world of entrepreneurial learning. Through a unique tote bag-making activity led by professionals, its 15 participants created a prototype tote, branded and packaged their products with guidance from a graphic designer, and learnt how to sell them on ‘Moving Boutique’.

Financial intelligence, a skill not usually taught at the secondary level in schools was the focus of this workshop, where young adults learned the skill of money making by creating products, selling them and learning how to reorder from suppliers.

Highlighting SGG’s efforts to develop essential life skills of its young members, Shaikha Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG, said: “When we teach our younger generation, it is imperative we keep in mind the skills they will need to build a successful career. Theoretical education must be accompanied by lessons whose aspects they can apply practically. These two workshops were designed to achieve just that. The subjects covering app development and entrepreneurial skills through product creation and management were chosen intentionally to touch upon topical matters that will benefit the youth by enhancing their creativity, critical thinking, financial intelligence, and technical know-how.”

Established in the UAE in Sharjah in 1973, the guiding movement subsequently spread to all seven emirates, giving rise to the Girl Guides Association of the United Arab Emirates in 1979. Operating under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), SGG aims to inspire and nurture future generations to become progressive global citizens by providing a platform to develop to their fullest potential.