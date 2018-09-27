Dr. Al Kaabi: Sharjah Ruler is keen to ensure improvement of educational facilities in the Emirate

Sharjah 24: His Excellency Dr. Saeed Musabih Al Kaabi, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), President of Sharjah Education Council stressed the keenness of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to improve the model educational facilities across all the regions in the Emirate of Sharjah.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Dr. Saeed Musabih Al Kaabi praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to support the development in the mountainous area of Shis in Khorfakkan, stressing on the positive impact of education on the renaissance. 
 
During attending the inauguration of the new Shis Nursery on Wednesday, His Excellency Dr. Saeed Musabih Al Kaabi has further lauded the generous grant of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. 