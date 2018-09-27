Dr. Al Kaabi: Sharjah Ruler is keen to ensure improvement of educational facilities in the Emirate

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, His Excellency Dr. Saeed Musabih Al Kaabi praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, to support the development in the mountainous area of Shis in Khorfakkan, stressing on the positive impact of education on the renaissance.

During attending the inauguration of the new Shis Nursery on Wednesday, His Excellency Dr. Saeed Musabih Al Kaabi has further lauded the generous grant of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.