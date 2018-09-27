SRTA monitors 1024 illegal operation of vehicles

Al Jarwan pointed out that campaigns are being intensified in places where these activities are practiced, such as workers' housing, foreign markets, Al Sajaa, industrial zones and the market area in Al Dhaid city. The campaigns resulted in 1024 illegal operation of vehicles, 407 violations in June, 192 violations in July, 425 a violation last August.

Abdul Aziz Al Jarwan confirmed that the value of the first offense is Dhs5,000. In the case of repetition, it is worth Dhs10,000. The non-refundable offense will amount to Dhs10,000. The circular will be distributed to the violating vehicles and drivers through the traffic system in UAE.