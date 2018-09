In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi has praised the huge service and development projects that are miraculously implemented in the mountainous area of Shis in Khorfakkan, stressing that the region now enjoys various service facilities.

Commenting on the inaugurating the new Shis Nursery, Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi said that the Shis Nursery is an educational edifice that will serve several people and alleviate their burden.