Tariq Allay stresses the importance of the Arab Media Leaders Forum

Allay said in a statement to “Sharjah 24” that the forum will discuss a number of topics that concern the Arab media. The audience discussed in the first session the competition between social media and traditional media, development processes in media institutions, media capabilities, the role of institutions in the development of the media industry, and the social responsibility of media organisations.

Director of SGMB confirmed that the first session of the forum came out with a number of important recommendations, most notably the importance of training youth to lead the Arab media.