Salem Al Qasimi inaugurates an art exhibition

The two artists Heimo Zobernig and Abdulnasser Gharem – one from Austria, the other from Saudi Arabia have come together because they have one thing in common. Both have changed "behavior" through their artistic work. Joseph Beuys coined the term "social sculpture" (Soziale Plastik), meaning that the consciousness changed by art leads to a different social behaviour.

Chairman of Sharjah Ruler's Office toured into the exhibition, which marks the start of a new season of activities organised by the Sharjah Museums Authority, which runs from September 26 to November 17 this year.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi listened about the works of artists Gharem and Zobernig, which present unique and distinctive works of art on the concept of social change in the style of visual arts. These works highlight the powerful messages that artists seek to portray in an influential way.

Subversive Forms of “Social Sculpture”, held in cooperation with the Galerie Brigitte Schenk in Germany.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikha Nawar bint Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director of Development at Sharjah Art Foundation, Her Excellency Manal Ataya, Director General of Sharjah Museums Authority, and a number of artists, interested parties and media representatives.