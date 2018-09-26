SCC reviews council plans

The Bureau discussed the plan to complete the work system of the Council to obtain a certificate of quality and excellence, participation in local and international awards, as well as completion of work on global performance programs.

This came during the inauguration of Her Excellency Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the SCC, the first meeting of the Bureau of the Council, in preparation for the opening of the work of the fourth Ordinary Session of the Ninth Legislative Chapter, on the 18th of next month.

The attendees were then briefed on the work of the 19th session, the last of the last ordinary session, and it was approved. The program of the inauguration ceremony of the new session of the Council was inaugurated on the 18th of next month and will be inaugurated by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.