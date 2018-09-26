“Noon Caravan” initiative resumes its new academic year with 27 children

The initiative targets children who are not entitled to education for the ages of 6 to 15 years, and relies on the teaching of students to read and write, and provide all that helps them to receive their basic education, using a simplified curriculum in Arabic, English, mathematics and moral and Islamic education.

Fayza Khabab, Director of the Volunteer Center at SSSD pointed out that “Noon Caravan” initiative received 27 children who were deprived of school education, at the rate of 15 females and 12 males, to secure their right to receive education, added that this charitable educational initiative comes within the strategic plan of the Government of Sharjah.