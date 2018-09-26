Sharjah Ruler receives Senegalese singer Youssou N'Dour

At the opening of the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the guest of Sharjah and his accompanying delegation, praising the fine art they presented at the opening ceremony of the Africa Hall in its new format.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and the guests exchanged friendly talks on various aspects of the Sharjah-Africa relations, explaining the objectives and roles that Sharjah seeks to achieve through its establishment of the Africa Institute, stressed that art in all its forms will contribute actively to of the Institute's work development.

On their part, the singer and members of the Senegalese band presented their thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his warm reception and for his speech on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Africa Hall, which they described that marked Africa and showed its true place.

At the end of the meeting, His Highness invited them to visit Al Qasimia University to learn about the university's Islamic studies and to meet the students of the Senegalese community.