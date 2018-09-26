Sharjah Ruler meets Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development

During the meeting, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah reviewed the work plans of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and its strategic vision for the coming stage and its contribution to achieving the overall strategic vision of the country to achieve excellence, leadership and sustainable development, praised the ministry's efforts.

Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi presented her congratulations to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the occasion of the opening of the Africa Hall, expressing her great admiration for the opening ceremony of live music performances reflecting the reality of African culture.

His Highness explained that this hall witnessed the launch of the Sharjah Cultural Project when he announced this in 1979. "We must stop the Concrete Revolution and start the Cultural Revolution”.

Sharjah Ruler added “The culture is self-congratulatory and elevates the human being. The word we inherited from our Arabic language, which expresses this kind of mobility, is the most beautiful among the words of other languages”.