SEWA, Cultural and Information Office presents a "Peak Hour" play

  • Wednesday 26, September 2018 in 1:19 PM
Next Previous
Sharjah24: Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority ,SEWA, in cooperation with the Cultural and Information Office of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, presented the first performance of "Peak Hour" play to promote the methods and behaviors of the optimal use of energy, at the Culture Palace in Sharjah.
The first and second performances of the play were attended by more than 1,500 students representing 20 different schools. The two performances are for school students. The play will be performed on Thursday at 7 pm at the Culture Palace Theater.
 
His Excellency Dr. Engineer Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, said that the Authority is looking forward to the development of ideas, partnerships, community communication, and the use of all forms of communication, arts and technology and its applications to achieve the dream of Sharjah.
 
Al Leem pointed out that the Authority has launched a number of programs, projects and innovative initiatives that raise the level of services to achieve ambitions and objectives.