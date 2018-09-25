‘Sharjah Munshid’ concludes testing talents in emirate

Najmuddin Hashim, Executive Producer of the Sharjah Junior Munshid, said that the testing tour has arrived at its last station in Sharjah where the programme was launched 11 years ago.

He added that the programme has become one of the programmes that take care of talents and introduce them to the public to quench their love for prestigious art.

He continued that the 11th edition of the programme has received excellent participations, expressing the great legacy of the Arab and Muslim countries in the field of singing arts. He hoped that the next edition would reveal talented singers who enrich the singing field.

The organising committee announced that it continues to receive applications from across the world until September 30 via its site www.smc.ae/munshid.