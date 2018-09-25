Sharjah CP receives Chairman and members of GCA Jury

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi stressed that the traditional media face big challenges which include the new media and social media, highlighting the negative effect of spreading rumours and fabricating facts on social media.

During the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi stressed the need for concerted effort to provide an informative media message with valuable contents for various members of the society.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi pointed out that the Emirate of Sharjah has highlighted the important role of the media and its impact on the communities through launching several governmental initiatives that provide an appropriate media message. These initiatives include the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF), which develops solutions for the main challenge facing government communication, as well as the Sharjah Government Communication Award (GCA), which highlights the best practices and experiences in Government Communications, promoting competition among various institutions and government agencies.

Welcoming the Chairman and members of the Award’s jury, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi and the attendees exchanged views of common interest in various media topics.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi was briefed on the latest developments of the Award’s new version, including its various categories and the Jury’s selection criteria.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi praised the significant efforts of the judging panel’s members, highlighting their role in achieving the Award’s objectives aimed at ensuring the best practices in the governmental communication in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Ibrahim Al-Abed, Advisor to the Chairman of the National Media Council and Head of the Judging Panel of the Sharjah Government Communication Award, and the judging panel’s members have praised the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, and his constant follow-up to support the Sharjah Government Communication Award.

The meeting was attended by Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB); His Excellency Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary General of Sharjah Media Council; Asma Al Juwaied, Manager of the Sharjah Press Club; and Jawaher Al Naqbi, Manager of International Government Communication Centre.