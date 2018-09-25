Sharjah to represent UAE at Global Healthy Cities Summit in Belfast

The announcement came in the fourth meeting of the Executive Committee for Expansion of Healthy Cities in the Emirate of Sharjah, held on Monday at the Muwailah Suburb Council in Sharjah under the leadership of Dr Abdul Aziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Committee.

Sharjah’s participation in International Healthy Cities Conference Belfast 2018, for the first time at the Arab level, reflects the Emirate's global reputation as an Arab leader in joining the WHO Healthy Cities programme and making many achievements under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, said Dr Al Muhairi.

The International Health Cities Conference in Belfast, Ireland, will host a number of leading cities from around the world which will explore and discuss the successful experiences of various cities and countries across the globe featuring more than 300 papers by experts. Four cities including Sharjah-UAE, Bursa-Turkey, Washington-US and Copenhagen-Denmark have been selected to showcase their success stories as WHO’s Healthy Cities.

The Belfast Conference focuses on the six themes of the new political vision of the European Healthy Cities Network of the World Health Organisation (WHO). These themes include people, space, participation, prosperity, planet and peace.

During the four-day conference, Sharjah-UAE will be making a presentation on the Sharjah Healthy City programme and its successful experience as the first healthy city in the region.

The meeting today also agreed to form an internal audit committee to assess the performance of the Executive Committee as well as to expand the scope of healthy cities to other areas of the Emirate and briefing members of the Executive Committee and the Coordination Committees from time to time. The Committee also discussed the updating of the legislative plan of Sharjah Health City.

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Najla Ali Al Mualla, Director of Central Laboratories Department at Sharjah Municipality, Hessa Al Khaja, Director of Sharjah Educational Zone, Brigadier General Khalifa Al Marri, Deputy Director General of Resources and Support Services at Sharjah Police General Directorate, and Dr Amira Al Khaja, Director of Primary Healthcare Centres at the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Also present at the meeting were Dr Azza Khalfan, Director of the Family Health Promotion Centre and Deputy Director of Primary Healthcare Centres, Hanadi Al Yafei, Director of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, Abdullah Al Mehrazi, Director of Innovation and Development at the Department of Statistics and Community Development, and Sara Al Khajah on behalf of Hessa Al Hammadi, Manager of Government Communication Department at the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.