Japan participates in the Watch and Jewellery Show for the first time with a national pavilion

This participation in the show will be in the form of a Japanese pavilion, which will include a number of Japanese companies that are considered leaders in the watch and jewellery industry. The show, which will be held with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will take place at Expo Centre Sharjah on October 2-6.

The MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show, which will encompass an area of 30 thousand square feet, will also witness the participation of Malabar Gold and Diamonds for the first time. The group will showcase a wide range of gold, diamond and platinum jewellery and watches that are characterized by superior purity and craftsmanship, as approved by BIS Hallmark and in accordance to the highest international standards.

The Indian pavilion will be the largest at this year’s show and will include 58 companies that will showcase their latest modern and traditional jewellery designs. The Hong Kong pavilion is the second largest in terms of number of exhibitors and will include 55 companies and brands that will participate in this year’s event. Other prominent national pavilions in the exhibition are the Italian, Turkish, Malaysian, Singaporean, Lebanese and Thai pavilions.

The show, which is considered the first and biggest specialized economic exhibition of its kind in the UAE and the region, will present the latest designs and trends in watches, jewellery, diamonds and precious stones, amidst the participation of more than 500 local and international companies and brands from 25 different countries.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that both the Japanese participation in a national pavilion at the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show and the participation of Malabar Gold and Diamonds in the show reflects the growing role of the mega-event as a leading specialized exhibition that attracts the most prominent companies and brands from around the world. He added that the Japanese participation presents an added value to the exhibition, especially since Japan is considered one of the world’s most prolific manufacturers of pearls and finished jewellery, besides maintaining a good position in the diamond jewellery sector.

The Japanese participation in a national pavilion at the show comes in light of the meeting that was held last April between Expo Centre Sharjah and an official delegation from Goko Shokai, a leading Japanese Company that specializes in high quality Platinum Jewellery setted with diamonds and colour stones. The two sides held talks on possible avenues of cooperation, in the context of the company’s keenness to launch its products in the Middle East region. The visiting delegation took great interest in the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show, as it represents a unique platform that attracts the world’s leading jewellery experts, and a prominent event that offers the company an opportunity to discover and examine the Middle East market.

The exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to buy directly from manufacturers. The exhibition also offers many opportunities to win valuable prizes and enter draws for every purchase of Dh500 and above, under the supervision of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The prizes include a daily drew for half a kilo of gold, in addition to the big draw for a motor vehicle that takes place at the end of the exhibition.

The MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show offers various services and promotions to the entire Middle East and North Africa region, and more specifically to the UAE, which has one of the highest per capita gold consumption rates in the world. About 43.4 tonnes of precious metal was sold in the UAE in 2017.