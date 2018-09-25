SCPN to participate in "GITEX 2018"

Sharjah 24: As part of its efforts to keep abreast of the latest technological developments, Sharjah Childhood Protection Network (SCPN) to participate in the “GITEX Technology Week 2018” scheduled on October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Center to showcase their latest services at the pavilion of Sharjah Government.
During the exhibition, the SCPN will focus on underscoring its latest electronic technology solutions and highlighting its specialised services, which translate its vision.
 
Commenting on the announcement, Aisha Abdullah bin Ali, Director of Sharjah Childhood Protection Network said that the Sharjah Childhood Protection Network will launch its website, and will announce its electronic services and the rate of digital transformation during its first-of-its-kind participation in the "GITEX Technology Week 2018".
 
Highlighting the importance of the electronic transformation, the participation is part of the SCPN’s strategy, future plans and vision.