SDPW organises “A day for you” Forum

  • Tuesday 25, September 2018 in 2:24 PM
  • During the “A day for you” Forum
Sharjah 24: The Building Contract Department of the Sharjah Directorate of Public Works, SDPW, organised Partner Day Forum “A day for you” to achieve the strategic objectives and achieve the future vision of sustainable urbanization.
The Forum, which targets several contractors, is a platform to showcase the SDPW’s most distinguished projects and services.  
 
Fatima Hassan, Director of the Building Contract Department highlighted the Directorate’s keenness to improve the customer satisfaction by upgrading its services and developing its systems.
 
The Forum also underscored the importance of cooperation and integrating efforts between the Directorate and its strategic partners, in line with the visions and objectives of the wise leadership.