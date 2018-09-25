5th Arab Media Leaders Forum launches on Wednesday

An initiative by Kuwait’s Arab Media Forum Authority, the two-day Forum will see the attendance of more than hundred leading journalists, media professionals and senior officials from the press and media sector in the UAE, GCC and wider Arab world.

The Forum will open with the session titled "The Reality of Arab Media and the Desired Future ". It will discuss the development trajectories and capabilities of media institutions in the region, as well as the role of institutions in developing the media industry and the social responsibility of media institutions.

The second session titled "Recent Developments in Media and Professional Variables", tackles the role of Arab media and the contemporary challenges they face, while highlighting the significant, dramatic changes which have taken place in the industry so far.

The leading Arab opinion makers and media leaders from across the Arab world will also take part in a brainstorming session over the impact of the media, its objectives and how to boost and manage further development in this vital sector.

Asma Al Juwaied, Manager of the Sharjah Press Club, stressed the SPC's keenness to promote constructive dialogue between workers in the press and media sector and the exchange of views in service of development goals and media mission.

She indicated that this year’s Arab Media Leaders Forum will discuss key media issues, propose solutions to various challenges and highlight developments that help enhance the mechanisms of media work.

Al Juwaied thanked the Arab Media Forum Authority and leaders of the Arab media sector for their keenness to actively participate in the fifth Arab Media Leaders Forum.

The Sharjah Press Club operates under the umbrella of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau to serve the press and media fraternity in the country by organising a host of activities and training workshops throughout the year.