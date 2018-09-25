The Flag Island invites food trucks to participate in the Merriment of ‘KSHTA’ Event

Registration is open to all food trucks, in line with Flag Island’s dedication to promote a variety of touristic experiences that cater to all visitors and give them the opportunity to enjoy along with their families and friends.

The KSHTA event involves F&B trucks, lined up symmetrically, leveraging the beauty of the Flag Island which is one of Sharjah’s premiere leisure, tourist and family destinations. This year, the event comprises of plethora of music concerts, entertainment shows, and art performances that aims to nurture visitors’ outdoor experience at the destination.

Khuloud Salim Al Junaibi, Manager of The Flag Island, said, “Following the remarkable success of the KSHTA event last year, we decided to curate the event at a broader scale this year. We call on all F&B experts to take part in this event and contribute to providing quality leisure experience to visitors from the UAE and the region.”

“We look forward to welcoming the largest number of F&B trucks, as the event will kick start with the onset of winter in the UAE, giving individuals and families the opportunity to enjoy the outdoor attractions in the island. Building on the success that we achieved last year, we anticipate the participation of a larger number of F&B trucks in this year’s event, and we also anticipate a considerable foot-fall of visitors,” she added.

The Flag Island’s Management calls on food trucks owners who wish to participate in the event, as well as corporates and businesses that wish to sponsor the event, to contact us at [email protected] , call (+971 56 5047004) or log onto our social media platforms @TheFlagIsland, before 25 October 2018.

Last year, the Flag Island curated the KSHTA event that saw the participation of 12 food trucks, namely: Crossroads, Bikers Café, Chapati Street, Ice Lab, Almbraz Café, Street Bites, Kanafty, MAW Dubai, Aballi Burger, Graffiti, Gulf Pastry and Mini Karak Café. The F&B trucks lined up symmetrically creating a gorgeous visual scene.

The Flag Island’s flag pole was the seventh tallest in the world when the Island was inaugurated on December 2, 2002. Surrounded by an installation of seven lights to represent the seven emirates of the UAE, the flag attached to the pole is illuminated in the evening and at night to ensure that the red, green white and black of the country’s much loved standard are a beacon at all times The Flag Island houses a number of leisure facilities, including a 1,000-seater open-air theatre, the 1971 Design Space and a restaurant.