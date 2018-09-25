SEC issues Law on Real Estate brokerage in Sharjah

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed the facilities that the emirate of Sharjah provide for investors.

The Council briefed the electronic marketing project for the home licenses projects " Eitimad " in the new version, His Excellency Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department, said that the project offers promotional and marketing services to the holders of commercial licenses in the Emirate of Sharjah through a website where the investor can buy and sell various goods through the internet.

The Council approved a contract for the collection of Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority traffic violations, to be signed between the Authority and the General Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police.

The Council approved the request of Sharjah Police to send one of its staff to complete his studies in the UK for a Master's degree.

As part of its agenda, the Council was briefed on the decrees issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council issued Resolution No. 28 of 2018, on the regulation of Real Estate brokerage in the Emirate of Sharjah.