Khalfan Al Thabahi highlights Kalba Municipality’s achievements

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Engineer Al Thabahi said that the municipality has recently implemented several new standards in internal transactions between different departments, by activating a new electronic system for internal transactions based on business management methodology and paperless management, adding that the municipality’s endeavour to achieve quality standards goes in full swing.

Within the framework of the objectives of the Municipality's Strategic Plan, Al Thabahi said that an integrated methodology for the concepts of professional excellence was developed. He explained that the Municipality is intensively gearing up for taking part in GITEX in Dubai as part of Sharjah government stand at the exhibition.

He also touched on the municipality’s various projects including Al Soor Bridge development. He added that the municipality has recently circulated a new binding mechanism for contractors and homeowners to get rid of the waste resulting from construction or maintenance and other uses.