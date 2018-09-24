Madi Al Khamis: Sharjah’s efforts in serving Arab media evident

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Khamis highlighted the importance of the Forum, which will see the attendance of more than 100 Arab media influential professionals. He pointed out that ‘media’ has become a large developed industry and it is important to address Arab media influential professionals and leaders.

Al Khamis pointed out that the two –day Forum aims to address the reality, future and development of media including media in the areas of arts, culture, economy, ethics and education.