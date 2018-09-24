Sultan bin Ahmed: ‘LEQA’ initiative acquaints students with practical side of future entrepreneurs

He thanked HCT for their kind invitation to attend the launch of LEQA saying that the initiative is very constructive and of great benefit to students on the practical side, which they will experience after graduation.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed pointed out that Sharjah’s keenness to providing all needed support to the youth sector is consistent with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah who represents a role model in wisdom and far-sightedness and learning from experiences to achieve success, saying that building man is on the top of priorities which reflect positively on economic development.

Reviewing his experience in entrepreneurship, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed highlighted the significance of clearly and objectively defining the objectives and explained that ambition is not only a legal right for everyone but also a demand by today’s youth as we live in a highly –competitive world. He pointed out that building a knowledge basis in the various fields and being exposed to success stories represent a crucial base to make achievements and realise ambitions.