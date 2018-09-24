Sultan bin Ahmed: Sharjah Ruler a model of wisdom and far-sightedness

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also affirmed that youth are the nation’s wealth and builders of future and hope. He called for instilling voluntary and national culture in the youth based on loyalty and non-conditional giving adding that the homeland is a responsibility entrusted in today’s youth who are the defending and safeguarding power and pillars of building.

Sheikh Sultan’s words came during a meeting with more than 800 students from the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) as part of “LEQA” initiative launched by HCT in the form of a series of meets aiming to produce a generation of entrepreneurs. The initiative allows male and female youth to meet national figures and successful leaders who will inspire them with their thoughts and expertise in entrepreneurship.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed’s meeting with the students was marked as cordial and away from formalities, a gesture that motivated the students to freely interact and ask questions to learn more about the experience of Sheikh Sultan, especially the challenges he has faced on the level of entrepreneurship and how he was able to successfully overcome them and make more achievements.

Reviewing his experience in entrepreneurship, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed highlighted the significance of clearly and objectively defining the objectives and explained that ambition is not only a legal right for everyone but also a demand by today’s youth as we live in a highly –competitive world. He pointed out that building a knowledge basis in the various fields and being exposed to success stories represent a crucial base to make achievements and realise ambitions.

Appreciating the HCT’s LEQA initiative, which gave the opportunity to meet with the future youth, talk to them and listen to their thoughts and questions, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed stated that the idea, before the capital, is the first step in any enterprise. He added that the future labour market is open for those who have smart and innovative ideas provided that such ideas target society, affirming to students that studying and gaining knowledge are the cornerstone for setting out to the world of entrepreneurship.

He expounded that success needs creative ideas and well-studied adventure away from high expectations of success since the very beginning of the project; he continued to assure students that failure is an experience and part of success, and loss is the fee one pays to the school of life where youth learn from it and proceed with determination and resolve to achieve success.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed went on to say that what is distinctive about entrepreneurship is the ability of its owner to create job opportunities in the society, a self-fulfilling achievement regardless of its results, pointing out that the world of entrepreneurship is no different from any other work as every work has its own responsibilities, circumstances and challenges, stressing the need to have self-confidence and full awareness of the nature of work you are doing as well as determination to succeed.

Sheikh Sultan reviewed his practical experience in various fields pointing out that the secret of success of the work accomplished by any entrepreneur lies in the teamwork spirit and persistence and insistence to success, self-development, continuous learning and investing in opportunities.

Underlining the humanitarian aspect, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi considered that voluntary work should be part of the life of every individual being an opportunity to serve the community and return the favour to the homeland; it has its own taste of self-satisfaction on the part of the individual, he added, valuing the HCT’s initiative of considering voluntary work as a prerequisite for graduation for all students.

He praised the HCT’s efforts in preparing students for entrepreneurship and their initiatives in the field through business incubators and innovation spaces. Sheikh Sultan noted, in the same context, the UAE initiatives in supporting emerging enterprises is due to the significance of such projects in augmenting the country’s economic approach, underscoring the importance of innovation and creativity in entrepreneurship, determination and resolve in confronting challenges.

Reviewing with students the elements of successful projects, Sheikh Sultan said that these projects start with the feasibility study, ability to manage time, qualified team that is capable of shouldering responsibility, building positive and negative expectations and alternative work plans to face anticipated challenges.

Sheikh Sultan called for building innovative projects and finding new industries and ideas, preceded by a study on economic and environmental feasibility and their future impact, pointing out that when selecting projects, a list of requirements must be implemented in an innovative way to achieve excellence.

At the onset of the meeting, Dr. Abdullatif M. Al Shamsi, HCT President and CEO welcomed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and expressed his pride in his attendance of LEQA initiative to encourage entrepreneurship among young people.

He praised the efforts of Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi and his various initiatives as a national figure and icon in the field of media and entrepreneurship as well as his excellence in the humanitarian aspect as an inspiring model for youth.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has led the Sharjah Media Project and made, thanks to his successful leadership of the Sharjah Media Council, a considerable number of achievements including the Sharjah Media Corporation, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and Sharjah Media City.

In the field of entrepreneurship, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi has contributed to the establishment of many of the largest investment groups and companies and assumed the leadership of many economic institutions in the areas of tourism, oil, environment, real estate and others.

The meeting saw the attendance of Khawla Al Mulla, Chairperson of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC); Dr. Abdullatif M. Al Shamsi, HCT President and CEO Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Media City; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB); Marwan Jassim Al Serkal, CEO of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shorouq); Khalifa Al Shaibani, Director General of Tilal Properties; HCT senior officials, and members of the teaching and administrative staff.