Jawaher bint Abdullah: launching SICFF on 14th October

  • Monday 24, September 2018 in 4:59 PM
Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of the press conference to unveil the details of launching the sixth edition of the Sharjah International Children's Film Festival (SICFF) on the 14th of October, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of FUNN and Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival (SICFF), expressed her pleasure to launch this year’s edition at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi announced that a new venue was introduced at the Cinema City of the Sharjah Zero 6 Mall, to showcase the SICFF’s various films. 
 
Commenting on announcing the launch of the upcoming edition of the SICFF, which will run for eight days, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi added that different films will be shown during the morning period for private and public schools, as well as evening performances for all segments of society."
 
Concluding her statement, Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi said that the Sharjah International Children’s Film Festival will be launched in various eastern regions of the Emirate of Sharjah, after the end of the show in Sharjah.  