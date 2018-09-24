Sharjah Police seize counterfeit goods worth Dh91m

Colonel Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajil, Director of Criminal Investigation confirmed the continued efforts of the Sharjah Police and through its arm to fight economic crimes in cooperation with the relevant departments of the Government of Sharjah in combating and controlling illegal commercial and economic activities.

Following an investigation, police raided the shop and arrested the Asians suspects.

In another case, the Economic Crimes Branch managed the Department of Criminal Investigation of Sharjah Police to control a factory specialized in the manufacture of packaging materials. It manufactures cardboard envelopes for goods and counterfeit products, the owner of the factory, who confessed during his interrogation that he manufactured these envelopes, was arrested and transferred to the Public Prosecution in Sharjah.