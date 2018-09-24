Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 18th Sharjah International Narrator Forum

This world renowned, three-day event celebrates storytelling at its most magical, running under the theme ‘Fairy Tales’.

Following a speech from His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Supreme Committee – SINF, the opening ceremony also showcased a documentary film on the evolution of the Forum and a toastmaster’s speech.

“It is a pleasure to be able to host the eighteenth edition of The Sharjah International Narrators Forum. The event this year is inspired by fairy tale characters who have made storytelling journey a classic archetype of entertainment and information through the centuries. With several activities in place for the next few days, we are confident that participants and visitors will have an opportunity to experience a world of fantasy, in addition to celebrating the storytelling spirit, global influence and the great work of some our most well-known storytellers,” said His Excellency Dr Abdulaziz Al Musallam.

Weaving song, music and story together, SINF will unfold several distinct programs in the next few days including solo plays, seminars, round table discussions, workshops, testimonies and much more.

Dedicated to helping the creative professionals celebrate the convergence of storytelling, SINF is a great opportunity for storytellers, narrators and authors from all over the world at every level, to explore, discover and learn about the intricacies of storytelling.