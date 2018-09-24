SSC appreciates creativity of undergraduate students during their summer training

This came during the honouring ceremony, in the presence of Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), Dr. Riyad Mehdi, Dean of College of Information Technology at Ajman University, and several other dignitaries.

Commenting on this, Issa Hilal Al Hazami pointed out that this honour is part of the Council's keenness to provide an appropriate working environment and training programs during the summer, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, to truly develop the young people’s different skills and empower youth.

For their part, the students expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Sharjah Sports Council for providing an opportunity to express their ideas during the summer training period.