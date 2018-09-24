SSC discusses cooperation with FOCP

This came during the visit of the Association's representatives to the Sharjah Sports Council Headquarters recently, in the presence of His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, General Secretary of the SSC, and a number of executives from both sides.

On this occasion, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami praised the efforts exerted by the association to support cancer patients, which also contributes to the community role and awareness of the Council. Thanks to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Al Hazami added that the SSC welcomes the various community and awareness initiatives that affirm the role played by athletes in the community.