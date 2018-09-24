SEWA, du discuses to develop e-Services

His Excellency Al Leem, pointed out that this meeting comes within the framework of SEWA's endeavor to build and activate new partnerships at the local, regional and international levels, and strive to enhance the potential and exchange experiences with partners, activating cooperation between government and private sectors to develop and improve services.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to host the representatives of du at the headquarters of the Authority for a week, to inform employees of the latest programs and communications devices provided by the company.

Marwan Ateeq welcomed the cooperation with the Authority and put forward a number of ideas and proposals during the meeting. He expressed du's readiness to support cooperation with Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority.